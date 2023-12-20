St Munna’s crowned All-Ireland champions after historic victory over Crossmaglen Rangers

When the final whistle went in Abbotstown last Saturday afternoon there were scenes of great joy and jubilation as the St Munna’s players, management and supporters all celebrated a famous and historic All-Ireland Club title for the Westmeath Camogie club.

Two goals from Sandra McGrath, as well as six points from the excellent forward, helped St Munna’s to overcome a very strong and tough Crossmaglen Ran­gers side by five points in this All-Ireland Junior B Club Camogie final at the NGDC grounds in Abbotstown, Dublin.

A sea of red and white clad St Munna’s supporters, many of them wearing very appropriate Santa hats, reached out to congratulate and hug the St Munna’s players who showed great spirit and determination to win this keenly contested final.