Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

St. Vincent de Paul prepares for Annual Appeal

By marketing

The theme of this year’s St. Vincent de Paul Annual Appeal is focused on providing help to struggling parents who wonder how they will provide a Happy Christmas for their families.

The Mullingar Conference of SVP has launched its Appeal locally.

Speaking to Topic, Martin Shaw, the President of the local branch of SVP, said it estimates that up to 700 families may seek the charity’s help this Christmas.

He stated that Christmas is SVP’s busiest period. “The amount of requests we receive from individuals and families seeking our help at Christmas time has increased each year over the past three years. SVP Giving Weekend is from 9 December – 10 December and the society’s volunteers will be collecting at local Churches this weekend. If you are in a position to give, your support is greatly appreciated.

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Mother, 49, jailed for life for murder of children
Next article
When Shane MacGowan came for supper

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers