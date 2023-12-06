St. Vincent de Paul prepares for Annual Appeal

The theme of this year’s St. Vincent de Paul Annual Appeal is focused on providing help to struggling parents who wonder how they will provide a Happy Christmas for their families.

The Mullingar Conference of SVP has launched its Appeal locally.

Speaking to Topic, Martin Shaw, the President of the local branch of SVP, said it estimates that up to 700 families may seek the charity’s help this Christmas.

He stated that Christmas is SVP’s busiest period. “The amount of requests we receive from individuals and families seeking our help at Christmas time has increased each year over the past three years. SVP Giving Weekend is from 9 December – 10 December and the society’s volunteers will be collecting at local Churches this weekend. If you are in a position to give, your support is greatly appreciated.