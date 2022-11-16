Stay Local – Shop Local in Mullingar this Christmas!

As Christmas approaches, now more than ever before, we’re all counting our euros and budgeting for presents and gifts for family and friends.

While the temptation of the big city lights might attract your attention, stop for a few seconds and consider staying and shopping local this Christmas (and all year round).

Shopping local means there is no need to plan dates, times, babysitters, costs, and all the associated planning that comes with a city shopping trip –- the majority of local shops are open throughout the week and you can visit and browse hassle-free when the children are at school.

Behind every local business is a friendly face and someone who truly cares. It’s in their best interest to give you the best service and provide a quality products. When Christmas is over that business will still be part of the local economy.

Mullingar Shopping Guide is here to help! Topic have produced a Mullingar Shopping Guide to give you some inspiration on the many great outlets there is to choose from and the excellent offers they have.

Whether it’s gifts or necessities you require, this guide has a varied range of local advertisers that will certainly make your Christmas shopping a much easier task.

We feature the best places in town to shop for clothes, presents, the Christmas dinner, toys, books, hobbies, art, new interiors, hardware and much more.

Eibhlin from the Refill Mill has a few words included to help you get started on your journey towards sustainable living and we’ve included a tasty recipe for you to try out for the festive season.

You can pick up the Mullingar Shopping Guide from any of the following shops:

Just Books, Kennys Bi-Cycles, Lakeland Interiors, Mileage Tyres, Mullingar Hardware, Topic Newsagents, The Refill Mill, Birmingham Menswear, Bookstation in Harbour Place, CP Smyth Hardware, David O’Malley Fishing and Jewellery, Elegant Lady, Expert Electrical, Foys Menswear, Lakeland Kayaks, Seamus Bracken Butcher Shop, The Coal Bunker, Spar on Dominick Street, Swarbriggs Shoes, Tatters, Tots Paradise, A. Gorman Carpets, Chimera Gallery, Presents on Dominick Street, O’Sullivan’s Menswear and Fairgreen TV.

You can also see the Mullingar Shopping Guide by clicking anywhere on the thumbnail below: