Staying local the winning formula for Day’s Bazaar

By Lorraine Murphy. Mullingar’s Days Bazaar are celebrating having won two awards at the Yes Chef Irish Takeaway awards held in Tullamore Court Hotel last Tuesday, 6 February. The café and eatery was highly commended in The Sustainability Award and took bronze in the Takeaway team of the year category.

Brian Pierson took over the business just over a year ago. He told Topic: “To win after such a short time means a lot. The Takeaway Team of the year was awarded based on the experience of a mystery diner who visited, ate and rated everything about their experience. That is a reflection of the whole experience from the moment they walk through the door.”