Mullingar woman takes over 300,000 steps for cancer research

She’s done it – Ann Marie McEvoy from Mullingar has reached her goal to take 310,000 steps in the month of March to raise funds for cancer research and not only has she reached her target but she has also walked an extra 20,000 steps and raised €1,220 for LARCC and an additional €520 for cancer research.

She completed the feat in collaboration with Owen O’Sullivan in Cork. Sponsored by Liam Kenny, local Coal Merchant and with great publicity from Ray Dolan (#frommullingarinmullingar) and from the Topic, Ann Marie is delighted with her step count.