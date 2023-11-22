Study ongoing to open Killucan Train Station

Irish Rail has confirmed that they are currently in the process of conducting a “pre-feasibility” study in relation to the long-proposed re-opening of Killucan Train Station.

The station closed its doors in 1963 but, due to a rise in population in the region over the decades that followed, a group called the Killucan Station Action Group (KSAG) was formed 20 years ago to lobby for its reopening.

Director of Services with the Council Barry Kehoe told a Transport SPC on Friday, 17 November, that the first step in the process is now underway.

“It’s very good to be able to report this and the study is expected to be completed by January of 2024,” he said.

The Director added that, following talks with Irish Rail, he is “satisfied that the study is broad and deep in its scope”.

“It is going to establish the strategic needs for public transport in the Killucan area and the greater rural area around it like Kinnegad and a bit into Meath and the Hill of Down.”

“It will develop feasible transport options, prepare cost estimates and multi-criteria analysis and recommendations,” he said.

It was also confirmed by Irish Rail that they will be looking at the possibility of opening a station between Mullingar and Enfield.

This is the longest stretch on the Sligo-Dublin line without a station, and Killucan is said to be top of the list of possible locations for the new station.

Cllr Hazel Smyth, Transport SPC Chairperson, said she’s delighted to see progress being made and is looking forward to stakeholder engagement happening down the line.

She said capacity was another issue that needed to be addressed, in line with a new station in the district.

“There’s such an increased appetite out there now for rail transport but the biggest complaint I’m hearing from people more and more is that trains are full.”

“Trains are at full capacity and people want more trains so that they can have the option of travelling by rail and not depending on their own private cars,” said Cllr Smyth.

Cllr Denis Leonard, KSAG Chairperson, said he’s delighted with the recent progress, despite how long it’s taken to get to this point.

“Our lobby group is celebrating 20 years in existence this year unfortunately and we’ve been looking for this the whole time,” he said.

He said a past consultation with TUS who studied the possibility of reopening the station over six months, produced a 100-page document (in 2007) in favour of the project which amounted to nothing.

He noted an Irish Rail study in 2013, that was just ten pages long, also amounted to nothing and hopes this time things will be different.

“I would think in the scheme of things that offering the people of East Westmeath a train option in their area, a 22-mile stretch, is a very viable proposition,” said Cllr Leonard, who added that consultation would be key.

Senior Law lecturer at TUS in Athlone, Alison Hough, said expanding transport options in the Midlands “is absolutely vital” in achieving environmental goals within Westmeath.

“It’s very welcome to hear that there has been movement on this after all of the very hard work that has been going on over the last number of years,” she added.

It was noted that councillors will have the opportunity to directly question Irish Rail officials at a meeting scheduled to take place on 7 December.