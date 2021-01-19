Stunning red brick will make the perfect family home

No.30, Richdale Court, Marlinstown, Mullingar, N91 T0V6

Five Bedroom – four bathroom detached red brick build

Asking Price: €450,000

The last of it’s kind in this area, this stunning red brick build, No.30 Richdale Court would make the ideal family home. Located right next to the N4 and just five minutes drive from Mullingar town, this well finished property is only minutes away from shops, creches, schools, transport stops, The Mullingar Park Hotel (and leisure centre) and medical centre.

This exceptionally spacious five-bedroom, four-bathroom property is located within an exclusive development of 34 detached homes at Richdale Court in Mullingar. This two-story, double fronted red brick house is presented to the market in show house condition throughout.

It comes complete with a cobble lock drive and electric security front gates. The property features both a private back garden with a garden shed and a landscaped front garden, and has ample parking space inside the gates. This corner home in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooks a large green area and is fully alarmed.

The interior of the property is spacious and bright with plenty of natural light throughout the house. The tiled entrance hall, complete with spot lights, coving and a phone point, opens into the living room with solid timber floors, a feature cast iron fireplace with gas fire. A spacious study with solid timber flooring, a TV point and an intercom system for the electric front gates would make the ideal working from home location.

Double doors allow entry from the living room to the solid timber floored dining room. At the other side of the dining room, double doors lead to the tiled conservatory overlooking the private back garden area.

This free flow inside the property creates vast space and no doubt offers everyone in the family their own favourite spot.

The fully fitted kitchen/dining area with tiled floor, granite worktops, and Belfast sink gives access to a spacious utility room with a counter sink. A tiled guest bathroom with a W.C. and wash hand basin completes downstairs.

The well lit landing has a large hot press and Stira stairs to the attic. The Master bedroom comes with built in wardrobes and a roomy ensuite bathroom. The second double bedroom also has a smaller ensuite and both display impressive tiling, power shower, WC and wash hand basin. There are a further three double size, well lit bedrooms with solid timber flooring and one with a built in wardrobe. A tiled family bathroom complete with a jacuzzi bath, WC, wash hand basin and electric shower offers comfort to unwind in luxury and style.

The property boasts a C2 energy rating and is complete with PVC double glazed windows and doors, a secret garden area with mature shrubbery as well as a fully floored attic. Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings and fixtures.

Book your appointment today to view this elegant residence. Contact Gary Corroon in Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 9340000.