Style and class in the village of Coole for €380,000

Detached House, 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms

Hill House, Coole

Asking Price €380,000

Style and class in residential properties doesn’t get any better than this beautiful four bedroom detached property for sale at in the lovely village of Coole, outside Mullingar.

Beautifully presented, this four-bedroom period style residence-built c.1925 set on approx one acre of well-manicured mature gardens is situated in the heart of Coole village with all necessary amenities including post office, doctors surgery, Church, local shop and primary school at your doorstep plus a bus route to Granard and Dublin daily.

THE PROPERTY

This majestic home was built in 1925 and renovated some years back, having been re-roofed 14 years ago. Access to the property is gained via a double gated entrance with tarmac driveway and yard. The ground floor accommodation comprises a welcoming main entrance hallway with tiled flooring, spacious sitting room to the left with feature solid fuel fireplace, dual aspect and double doors to the conservatory. The formal dining room is to the right-hand side with dual aspects and a solid fuel marble fireplace. The kitchen/breakfast room is to the rear of the property with fitted wall and floor timber units, offering ample storage space, tiled flooring with a solid fuel stove. The utility area at the rear is complete with fitted presses, tiled flooring, door to rear and a WC completes the downstairs accommodation.

The first floor comprises a spacious landing with laminate flooring. Large windows allow an abundance of natural light to seep through. The four bedrooms are upstairs, with the master having ensuite and walk in wardrobe. The main family bathroom is tiled contains a three-piece suite and separate shower cubicle hot-press shelved with immersion heater. The exterior of this home is well maintained with tarmac driveway and yard, patio area to the rear and mature trees and shrubberies, and private gardens to the side and rear of the property, offering sunny aspects and lovely views of the local countryside. To the end of the garden there is a Shanette shed with a roller door, concrete base and power supply.

Included in the sale are curtains, light fittings, extractor fan, cooker, dishwasher, washing machine as well as fixtures and fittings.

The property is perfectly located in the countryside, and just 15km from Saint Wilson’s Hospital School, 6km from Castlepollard for primary and post primary education, 26km from Mullingar and 16km from Ballinafid, giving access to N4/M4 50min to Dublin (M50).

SPECIAL FEATURES

Special features and services to keep in mind when considering this property are the oil fired central heating system, the double glazed windows and doors, the large patio area to the rear – perfect for summer entertaining, the mature gardens – planted in 2007, the double gated entrance complete with tarmac drive and yard, mains water supply, septic tank, newly fitted boiler and the fact that the property was built in 1925 and was recently re-roofed 14 years ago.

Early viewing on this home is highly recommended. Contact Jennifer Walsh on 044 966 1000 to book your viewing slot for this property.

