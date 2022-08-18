Style and space in a great location

FOR SALE

Four bedroom, Three Bathroom Detached Bungalow

11 Beechgrove, Dublin Rd,

Mullingar, N91WK71

Asking Price €420,000

This spacious four bedroom, three bathroom, detached bungalow offers style and space in a fantastic location on the Dublin Road in Mullingar. The property that was fully renovated in 2018 is situated within a prime mature development, just a short walk from Mullingar town centre, St. Colman’s Primary School, St Paul’s Church, Medical centres, bus stops and is very convenient to all amenities that Mullingar has to offer.

The house is presented to the open market in excellent condition and decorative order throughout, with a C2 energy rating. It has well-maintained private gardens, a large private patio area and a tarmac driveway offering ample parking. All of this is situated on a large private site.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with tiled floor leading to the living room, which has coving and wall inset stove with back boiler. Double doors lead to the dining room with laminate flooring. The kitchen is impressively fitted with kitchen island, ample storage and floor tiling. Double doors lead to the sun room with patio doors to the rear. Off the kitchen is a utility room with extra storage and floor tiling, next to a guest WC and hotpress, which is conveniently located.

A hallway gives access to the four bedrooms, all with laminate flooring, while the master comes with en-suite and walk in wardrobes. The main family bathroom is fully tiled with shower cubicle.

Important Features

Important features to keep in mind when considering this property are the fact that it was fully renovated in 2018 with new flooring, a new kitchen and new bathrooms suites fitted throughout. The property has oil fired central heating with a new stove and boiler fitted, the property is fitted with PVC double glazed windows, it has a spacious detached garage and a south west facing garden, ample parking, landscaped gardens and external sockets.

Included in the sale are the fixtures and fittings, the curtains, light fittings, the double oven/hob and dishwasher.

Contact

Early viewing on this family home is highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today on 044, 934 0000 to book your viewing appointment.

For more information click here.