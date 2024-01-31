Superb celebrations for Mullingar Athletic AFC on 40th anniversary

Last Saturday, 27 January 2024, was a memorable night for everyone associated with Mullingar Athletic as the club celebrated its 40th Anniversary with an excellent Dinner Dance in the Annebrook House Hotel, Mullingar.

Over 150 people, which included past and current players, managers and coaches, as well as invited guests, sponsors, supporters and their families and friends enjoyed a night of great memories and stories from the past.

MC for the night was the excellent Will O’Callaghan, from Today FM and Midlands Radio 3.

After Club Secretary Paul Murray welcomed everyone, Will O’Callaghan set the scene for the night ahead.