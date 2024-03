By Diarmuid Sherry

A Mullingar musician was “ecstatic” to be the opening support act for Mullingar’s superstar, Niall Horan during the Dublin leg of his world tour. amy michelle, who stylises her name in either all caps or lower cases, described the “fun challenge to get the arena warmed up before Niall’s incredible show.”

The 13,000 capacity 3Arena in Dublin hosted three concerts on consecutive nights, headlined by Niall Horan, beginning on Friday, 23 February.