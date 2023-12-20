Surge in hamper recipients in Mullingar

With just a few days to go until Christmas, a small group of busy volunteers dispatched the last of their donation of Christmas food hampers to those in need throughout Mullingar last weekend.

The drive to make sure that everyone in the Mullingar area has a traditional Christmas Day dinner on their tables on 25 December is Mullingar man Alan Devaney, who has been putting in long days and nights over the past few weeks to make sure no one goes hungry this festive season.

“Basically what we’re doing is trying to help out the less fortunate at Christmas, people that we know are struggling,” he says.