Surprise as Wexford’s Fortune appointed as new hurling boss

By Admin
New Westmeath hurling manager Joe Fortune was in TEG Cusack Park last weekend to watch the Westmeath senior hurling club championship games.

In what is viewed as a surprise move, Westmeath GAA have appointed a rookie manager in Wexford’s Joe Fortune to lead the county’s senior hurlers in the wake of Shane O’Brien’s departure.

County Committee Chairman, Frank Mescall described Joe Fortune as a very exciting and brilliant young manager during last Thursday’s on-line meeting, at which he was officially appointed. Outlining Fortune’s hurling background, the chairman explained the new manager will bring plenty of experience to the position, as well as a fresh face and an enthusiastic personality.

“He is very energetic and ambitious for Westmeath,” explained Mr Mescall.

