Surprise as Wexford’s Fortune appointed as new hurling boss

In what is viewed as a surprise move, Westmeath GAA have appointed a rookie manager in Wexford’s Joe Fortune to lead the county’s senior hurlers in the wake of Shane O’Brien’s departure.

County Committee Chairman, Frank Mescall described Joe Fortune as a very exciting and brilliant young manager during last Thursday’s on-line meeting, at which he was officially appointed. Outlining Fortune’s hurling background, the chairman explained the new manager will bring plenty of experience to the position, as well as a fresh face and an enthusiastic personality.

“He is very energetic and ambitious for Westmeath,” explained Mr Mescall.