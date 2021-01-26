‘Symone (11) needs a new home!’ – Search by family of paralysed girl for home

By Claire Corrigan

On Monday of this week, 25 January members of the County Council’s Housing (Corporate and Culture) Strategic SPC discussed the difficult housing situation in the county, and it was revealed that there are at present 1,000 people on the housing list and another similar num­ber of people seeking transfers.

However, one local family, whose plight did not arise at the meeting, are at present heartbroken and desperate as they seek to find a house in Mullingar to which they can bring their 11-year-old daughter, who is suffering from a rare form of paralysis since last August.

Symone Rowley from Mullingar is at present a patient in Temple Street Children’s Hospital since August 9 last. She was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, involving serious inflammation of parts of the spinal cord.

Last November, her mother told Topic that the hospital said she cannot bring her daughter home until she had adequate housing, but despite making their situation known to Council officials and members, and to various others, they have not received any help in getting a house