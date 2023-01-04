Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Talks planned to ensure future of vital out-of-hours GP service

By Robert Kindregan
Photo: Adobe Stock

Negotiations are currently ongoing to establish a new permanent contract for vital out-of-hours GP service Midoc which almost closed its doors on New Year’s Day but for an interim arrangement put in place by the HSE.

The close call came when the company that runs the service, MIDOC GP CLG, announced last week that it would cease trading effective from midnight on the 31 December due, it was claimed, to financial strains.

Temporary arrangements were put in place on the eleventh hour to retain the service until 15 January while “negotiations are ongoing” to secure a permanent service provider.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Bishop Deenihan pays tribute to late Pope Benedict XVI
Next article
Dessie set to experiment as he eases into new role

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers