Talks planned to ensure future of vital out-of-hours GP service

Negotiations are currently ongoing to establish a new permanent contract for vital out-of-hours GP service Midoc which almost closed its doors on New Year’s Day but for an interim arrangement put in place by the HSE.

The close call came when the company that runs the service, MIDOC GP CLG, announced last week that it would cease trading effective from midnight on the 31 December due, it was claimed, to financial strains.

Temporary arrangements were put in place on the eleventh hour to retain the service until 15 January while “negotiations are ongoing” to secure a permanent service provider.