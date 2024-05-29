The Academic announced on Kaleidoscope lineup

Westmeath indie rockers will perform at this year’s Kaleidoscope Festival taking place from Friday, 28 June to Sunday, 30 June. The Rochfortbridge quartet formed in 2013 while they were still in school and were opening for The Pixies within a year of their inception. Through their 2015 debut single ‘Different’ the group became one of Ireland’s most exciting up-and-coming bands and performed at British SummerTime in Hyde Park.

Tales From the Backseat, the band’s debut album, reached number one on the Irish albums chart after its 2018 release. The Academic’s second album Sitting Pretty arrived in 2023 and sat pretty at number one in the Irish albums chart upon release. Kaleidoscope 2024 gives fans the chance to scream the lyrics to the band’s latest song ‘Easy on the Yes’ released in April.