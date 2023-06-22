The Church celebrates Episcopal Ordination of Mullingar Bishop Paul Connell By Topic.ie 22 June 2023 Archbishop Eamonn Martin blessing the new bishop, Mullingar’s Paul Connell The Episcopal Ordination of Paul Connell as Bishop of Ardagh-Clonmacnoise took place on Sunday last (18 June) in St Mel’s Cathedral – and the Mullingar native wasted little time in citing the need for more vocations. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleFlag fever: Double celebration for Scoil Chroí Naofa, Rochfortbridge You may have missed... Flag fever: Double celebration for Scoil Chroí Naofa, Rochfortbridge 22 June 2023 Fair City’s Mondo to give young actors a helping hand in... 22 June 2023 Fun days out this Summer 21 June 2023 Mullingar man dies tragically 20 June 2023 200 Ukrainian refugees on the way to Barracks 19 June 2023 Man City fan celebrates team’s success despite battling cancer 17 June 2023