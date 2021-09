People over a very wide area learned with great regret on Monday of this week, 13 September of the unexpected death on Monday morning of George Bell Snr., of Knockatee, Monilea, Mullingar, one of Westmeath’s sporting legends and a true gentleman who contributed so much to so many elements of the local community over many decades.

George Bell was a true giver when it came to working voluntarily and supporting others over all the years, and he was a truly great personality.