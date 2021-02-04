The perfect property for first time buyers!

Radharc an Mhuilinn,

Killucan

4 bedroom –

3 bathroom, Two Storey Property.

From €250,000

The properties, which come with a superior A3 energy rating, also qualify for first time buyers new home grants of 10%, making this the perfect location for first time buyers to set up home.

These four bedroom – three bathroom homes, painted in magnolia and white, are complete with oil heating, solar panels, an open fireplace in the lounge, laminate wood flooring in lounge and bedrooms, cobble-lock driveway and tiled bathroom and ensuite.

You have a choice of kitchen and wardrobe that you would like fitted, to add your own signature touch to your beautiful brand new home. The houses are very spacious and perfect for those who want to get away from city life and experience life in the countryside.

The best feature of these new homes, which are ideal for families, is that the school is just across the road – great news for all as it means a little extra time in bed and no more school runs!

The estate, which consists of 90 units, is a peaceful and calm location, with mature planting throughout. You are just a few minutes drive from the M4/ M6 and the frequent bus service to Dublin.

Apart from being just across the road from the new primary school, there are various sporting associations also nearby; Soccer, Hurling, Football Clubs, Boy Scouts and Community Games are all walking distance away, as are the local shops.

The developer, John P. Scally, has been building family homes in the Westmeath area for over 25 years. His workmanship is recognised to be of a high standard, with care and attention paid to every one of his developments.

To book your viewing slot today, contact Edward King, King Auctioneers, 40 Pearse Street, Mullingar. Telephone: 044 9342707 or 086 2235919, between 9am and 8pm.