‘There’s no decline in people looking for help’: Local charities see increase in demand for services

By marketing

One in seven children in Ireland are living in poverty according to a new report by UNICEF. According to the new report, child poverty rates in Ireland fell by 19% between 2014 and 2021.

Child poverty is measured by comparing a person’s net income with the country’s median income. Those whose income is less than 60% of the median income are deemed to be in poverty.

€46,999 was the annual median income in Ireland according to analysis by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) conducted in 2021 and published in 2022. Therefore households earning below €28,199 are deemed to be living in poverty. The analysis — titled the Survey on Income and Living Conditions — indicated that 15.2% of Irish children were living in poverty in 2021.

