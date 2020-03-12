This home has five bedrooms, a games room and it’s own bar!

Every so often a property comes to the market that just ticks all the boxes. When it comes to buying a property, individuals can usually be divided into two categories. There are those happy to renovate, get out the hammer and nails on a “fixer-upper” and those who just want to walk in and put the kettle on!

This home however, is not only ready for move in day but is also ready for the house-warming party! The 295 sq.m. / 3,200 sq.ft. property comes to the market in pristine condition and with an impressive C2 energy rating. Approached by a tree lined driveway with mature gardens and tarmacadam driveway and on a mature site of approx 1 acres 0.40 HA it offers extensive living accommodation over two floors.

Great for entertaining

Priced at €385,000 it is ideal for entertaining. Inside offers open plan living with an expansive kitchen and dining area.The kitchen boasts an abundance of natural light with the addition of skylights and patio doors to the rear paved space. Which by the way has a purpose designed BBQ area. In total the ground floor offers entrance hallway, kitchen-dining room, utility room, sun room, tv room, sitting room, office, playroom, bar, bedroom with en-suite and guest bathroom. The first floor accommodation consists of four bedrooms (master en-suite) and bathroom.

Modern Living

Located only 10 minutes from both Mullingar and Kinnegad and one hour from Dublin, this home offers everything for modern living. There a variety of amenities within easy reach including schools, shops, bus stop, GAA and Soccer Clubs, Child Care Facilities, etc. It is perfectly located in a rural setting yet ideally located close to towns. Or for those working in Dublin it’s an easy commute.

There’s more!…

The outbuilding adjacent to the house offers potential for conversion to an office or workshop for those looking for a business opportunity. Similarly, this could also be used as a Granny Flat, Accommodation for Au Pair etc. (Subject to necessary planning permission).

Viewing this impressive family home comes highly recommended. View the full listing here or phone John Coyne on 044 936 2500.