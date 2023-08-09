Friday, August 11, 2023
Three Westmeath officials took charge of Camogie All-Ireland Finals on Sunday

By Topic.ie
Referees Bernard Heaney (Meath), Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny), John Dermody (Westmeath), Lisa Bannon (Cavan) and Barry Nea (Westmeath), at the launch of the national referee sponsorship of the Camogie Association in Croke Park.

Last Sunday was a great honour for Westmeath Camogie and in particular for three Westmeath referees who took charge of the three Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie finals in Croke Park.

