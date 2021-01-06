Transplant woman “over the moon” and aims to help others Rochfortbridge lady enjoyed a great Christmas with family By Admin 6 Jan, 2021 Martina Guyett. Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleTractor and Truck Run lights up Mullingar ahead of ChristmasNext articleMiracle escape for elderly Rathowen couple You may have missed... Miracle escape for elderly Rathowen couple 6 Jan, 2021 Transplant woman “over the moon” and aims to help others 6 Jan, 2021 Tractor and Truck Run lights up Mullingar ahead of Christmas 23 Dec, 2020 “When we watch movies, we are trying to find a piece... 23 Dec, 2020 New children’s book opens up topic of fear in a fun... 23 Dec, 2020 Santa arrives on white stallion at Holy Family National School 23 Dec, 2020