Tributes paid to third-year Kinnegad student

Tributes have been paid to a third-year student from Kinnegad, who died last Friday.

James O’Brien who was a student at St Joseph’s Secondary School, Rochfortbridge, passed away in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Dublin following a ‘hard fight’ with an illness.

In a tribute last Saturday, St Joseph’s Secondary School said: “A light went out in our school community yesterday when we learned of the passing of James O’Brien.

“We are utterly shocked and disbelieving that he could be taken from us so soon. The sadness that has rippled through our entire school community is a testament to how highly thought of James was and forever will be.”