Trio elected as Fianna Fáil Local Election candidates

Alfie Devine, Niall Gaffney and Shauna Coyne were elected as Fianna Fáil Local Election candidates for the Kinnegad Electoral area, following the Fianna Fáil Convention which was held in Castle Varagh Hotel, Castlepollard on Tuesday evening, 12 December.

Prior to the election of candidates though there were glowing tributes paid to the experienced Cllr Paddy Hill who is stepping down after 50 years public service, and to Cllr John Shaw who is stepping aside to concentrate on business and his family – both John and Paddy will be a massive loss to the Fianna Fáil party.

The Kinnegad Electoral area stretches from Rochfortbridge into Kinnegad up to the bridge of Finea in north Westmeath and onto Clonmellon, on the Meath border. One third of the entire county of Westmeath live in this area. It is a huge rural area as well as having the highly populated towns of Kinnegad, Rochfortbridge and Castlepollard.