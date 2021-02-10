Tudenham residents furious over felling of healthy trees

By Claire Corrigan

Why were perfectly healthy native trees in the attractive small sections of woodland at Tudenham, Mullingar, marked by Westmeath County Council for cutting down at the beginning of Spring, and removed by a tree felling company in the past week or two, at the time when thousands of wild violets were blooming, and bluebells were maturing?

Those are the questions that angry residents living in the Tudenham area asked this week, when they complained vehemently over the amount of damage caused to unspoiled woodlands, through which they were accustomed to walk each year.