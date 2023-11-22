Tyrrellspass Orphanage buildings should be “saved and transformed”

A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, who has close links with Tyrrellspass, where her mother went to school and was one of the children in Belvedere Orphanage, wants to see the buildings saved, and designed to be a focal point in the community.

Kathryn Stoltzfus from Nashville, is a daughter of Gwendolyn Phyllis Roberts, and describes her dismay at seeing “in the last few years” the “decline of the former orphan houses” now owned by the local Council.

These must be considered an historic site, she says, and with the 200 year anniversary of the village green not too distant “we must save the orphanage buildings and design them to be a focal point of the community.”