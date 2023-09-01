Ukrainian families to move to Columb Barracks in weeks as first of modular homes finished By Robert Kindregan 1 September 2023 Columb Barracks The first tranche of modular homes under construction in Columb Barracks are expected to be completed in four weeks’ time, according to the Department of Integration. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous article23 The Drive at Lakepoint awaits your residencyNext articleMullingar weightlifter calls for State funding ahead of World Championships You may have missed... Mullingar weightlifter calls for State funding ahead of World Championships 1 September 2023 New Mullingar/Athlone bus route is just the ticket, agree first guests 30 August 2023 RSA shuttle bus educates Mullingar locals on road safety 30 August 2023 Defence Force members stop off in Mullingar during long-haul charity hike 30 August 2023 Mileage Tyres raises €26k for two local schools with Fleadh car... 23 August 2023 Jerry Clifford: a man of integrity, faith and many talents 23 August 2023