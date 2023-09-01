Friday, September 1, 2023
Ukrainian families to move to Columb Barracks in weeks as first of modular homes finished

By Robert Kindregan
Columb Barracks

The first tranche of modular homes under construction in Columb Barracks are expected to be completed in four weeks’ time, according to the Department of Integration.

