Under-fire consumers to take hit on rising fuel prices By Ciaran Brennan 7 September 2023 Colm Smullen and Joe Redmond Fuel prices are set to rise following an increase in excise duties implemented on Friday, 1 September. TagsColm SmullenExcise DutiesFuelNewsPetrol and diesel Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleCaredoc takes over MIDOC operations in Mullingar You may have missed... Caredoc takes over MIDOC operations in Mullingar 6 September 2023 WCP open day has an ‘option for all’ 6 September 2023 MIT Mullingar presents: Quantum Computing 5 September 2023 The Fleadh Effect: Festival causes surge in traditional Irish music interest... 2 September 2023 Mullingar weightlifter calls for State funding ahead of World Championships 1 September 2023 New Mullingar/Athlone bus route is just the ticket, agree first guests 30 August 2023