Victims to be remembered at Famine Graveyard, Robinstown devotions

The annual devotions at the Famine Graveyard, Robinstown, Mullingar will take place this year on Wednesday of next week, June 29 at 7.30pm and all interested are welcome to attend.

Mullingar’s Famine Grave­yard was opened in the late 1840s, at a time when the worst effects of the Famine were being felt across the country, and in Westmeath and other midland counties because of want and starvation, there were excessive numbers of deaths.

The plot of boggy ground close to the Canal Supply, was opened to cater for the large numbers dying at the new Union workhouse in Mullingar, where so many sought assistance at the time.