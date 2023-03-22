‘We must do everything we can to maintain our Division 1 status’ – Fortune

By Paul O’Donovan

Despite some heavy beatings in the group stages of the league, many of which could have been expected, Westmeath hurling manager Joe Fortune and his players will put all those results behind them when they take to the field in Semple Stadium, Thurles, for their vital relegation clash against Laois this Saturday.

Having played the top teams in the country such as three in-a row All-Ireland champions Limerick, Galway, Cork, Clare and Wexford, not surprisingly Westmeath finished bottom of their group.