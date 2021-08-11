‘We want our peace restored’ – Residents’ fury at development

By Admin
grange_development
Left: The carpark area in front of Grange Mews and beside Grange Village houses, where the new developments have been opened. Right: A photo taken this week shows the new car servicing premises (with closed black door) located to the rear of the fast food premises, and adjoining the Coal Bunker fuel store premises located between Grange Mews and the Lidl supermarket close by.

By Claire Corrigan

Residents in the Grange Mews and Grange Village area of Mullingar say that recent developments to the rear of a local business has seriously interfered with their living situations.

Cllr Mick Dollard has already brought their complaints to the notice of Westmeath County Council and said he has been told that the Council’s planning department is going to ‘look’ into the situation which residents say is unauthorised.
A petition signed by around two dozen local residents has been sent to the Council.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleChampions beaten by The Downs in first round of championship
Next articleFemale driver terrorised by assailant with knife

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021