‘We want our peace restored’ – Residents’ fury at development

By Claire Corrigan

Residents in the Grange Mews and Grange Village area of Mullingar say that recent developments to the rear of a local business has seriously interfered with their living situations.

Cllr Mick Dollard has already brought their complaints to the notice of Westmeath County Council and said he has been told that the Council’s planning department is going to ‘look’ into the situation which residents say is unauthorised.

A petition signed by around two dozen local residents has been sent to the Council.