Westmeath 11th most expensive place to buy as pre-owned houses go up 7.7% By Robert Kindregan 28 June 2023 Photo: William Barton/Shutterstock The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in Westmeath has risen to €280,000 – up 7.7% from €260,000 in the last three months. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleMullingar hikers battle to Mullingar hikers battle to the summit of Mt BlancNext articleSpecial Olympian Daryl Gahan returns to hero’s welcome You may have missed... C.8 acres in Midlands hits the market 28 June 2023 Mullingar man scoops Best Actor Award at AIMS 28 June 2023 Special Olympian Daryl Gahan returns to hero’s welcome 28 June 2023 Mullingar hikers battle to Mullingar hikers battle to the summit of... 28 June 2023 Book on Irish military medals to be launched in Mullingar 23 June 2023 The Church celebrates Episcopal Ordination of Mullingar Bishop Paul Connell 22 June 2023