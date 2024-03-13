Westmeath diaspora invited to take part in New York City Parade

Final preparations are being made to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City, which takes place on Saturday, 16 March. Those interested in joining the County Westmeath Association in this year’s parade are advised to be at West 48th St. (between 5th and Madison Ave.), for a departure time of 3:15pm sharp.

Participants will walk Manhattan’s central spine of 5th Avenue, as far as 79th Street and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Accompanying the Association with be the Whippany Park High School Band, New Jersey.

The New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. The first parade was held on March 17, 1762 — fourteen years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Each year, approximately 150,000 people march in the parade which draws about 2 million spectators.

The 263rd New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be broadcast live on Saturday, March 16, at 11 AM on NBC 4 New York.

Audiences can access the live broadcast through the “NBC New York News” streaming channel, available on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire, Google TV, Freevee, TCL and Local Now.