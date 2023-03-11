Westmeath diaspora invited to take part in New York City Parade

Final preparations are being made to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City, which takes place on Friday, 17 March.

Beginning at West 45th Street, The County Westmeath Association of New York will walk Manhattan’s central spine of 5th Avenue, as far as 79th Street and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Those interested in joining the County Westmeath Association in this year’s parade are advised to be at West 45th St. (between 5th and 6th Ave.), for a departure time of 12:20pm sharp.

Accompanying the Association with be the Rockland County Police Emerald Society Pipes & Drums Band from Piermont, New York.

The New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. The first parade was held on March 17, 1762 — fourteen years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Each year, approximately 150,000 people march in the parade which draws about 2 million spectators.

The NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade live coverage will begin at 11 am EST and continue through 3 pm EST on Friday, March 17 where viewers will be able to enjoy the over-the-air broadcast on WNBC, on NBCNewYork.com, and the NBC 4 App.

For the first time, the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade will also be available for a national and international audience through the station’s NBC New York News streaming homes on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, and Xumo Play.