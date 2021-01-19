Westmeath football championship groups are down for decision

Clubs in Westmeath have been given the option of choosing a similar football championship to 2019, with two groups of six and five championship games guaranteed.

The proposal, sent to clubs ahead of next Friday’s first County Board meeting of the year, follows a good discussion on the matter at County Convention, with some expressing the view that the 2020 format, which involved groups of three, was more successful.

However, there was opposition to that view and it was felt that clubs should be afforded the extra group games if the window allows for it. Last year’s format was introduced in the face of the covid-19 crisis and clubs were allowed just 12 weeks to play their games.