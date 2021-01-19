Westmeath football championship groups are down for decision

Killian Butler of Mullingar Shamrocks reaches out to the loose ball under pressure from Maitiu Scully and Daire Conway of Shandonagh in last year’s SFC relegation semi-final. The two teams could be in the one group in this year’s championship if the groups are agreed at this week’s County Board meeting.

Clubs in Westmeath have been given the option of choosing a similar football championship to 2019, with two groups of six and five championship games guaranteed.

The proposal, sent to clubs ahead of next Friday’s first County Board meeting of the year, follows a good discussion on the matter at County Convention, with some expressing the view that the 2020 format, which involved groups of three, was more successful.

However, there was opposition to that view and it was felt that clubs should be afforded the extra group games if the window allows for it. Last year’s format was introduced in the face of the covid-19 crisis and clubs were allowed just 12 weeks to play their games.

