Two goals in the opening five minutes of the second half were the crucial scores as Westmeath ladies senior football team overcame Louth to book their place in the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship semi-final, at a wet and windy Ashbourne GAA grounds in Co. Meath, last Sunday afternoon.

Coming into the game Westmeath were favourites to advance and they backed up their pre-match favourites tag as they were the superior team all through this game.