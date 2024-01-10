Westmeath man takes part in Ireland’s first satellite mission

On 1 December 2023, Ireland’s first ever satellite blasted off from California and shot into space.

EIRSAT-1, a space exploration team of students and professors, launched the satellite.

Athlone man Pádraig McDermott is amongst their ranks and he watched the historic moment from UCD. He is currently completing his PhD in Space Science in UCD while catapulting Ireland’s space portfolio to new heights as part of EIRSAT-1.

“It was very exciting to be finally watching the launch after so long. Everyone was a little bit nervous,” Pádraig told Topic. “The launch went very well.”