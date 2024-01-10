Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Westmeath man takes part in Ireland’s first satellite mission

By Ciaran Brennan

On 1 December 2023, Ireland’s first ever satellite blasted off from California and shot into space.

EIRSAT-1, a space exploration team of students and professors, launched the satellite.

Athlone man Pádraig McDermott is amongst their ranks and he watched the historic moment from UCD. He is currently completing his PhD in Space Science in UCD while catapulting Ireland’s space portfolio to new heights as part of EIRSAT-1.

“It was very exciting to be finally watching the launch after so long. Everyone was a little bit nervous,” Pádraig told Topic. “The launch went very well.”

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Mullingar is 5th cleanest town in Ireland
Next article
Bunbrosna woman hopes to compete in prestigious running series

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers