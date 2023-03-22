Westmeath secure Division 2 status with victory over Laois

By Jason Keelan

It was a case of – win and stay up – for Westmeath as 1-1 from midfielder Aoife Doherty contributed to a comfortable 8-point victory over a developing Laois side in the Very National League Division 2A Round 4 meeting, played in Joristown, Raharney, last Saturday afternoon.

Laois entered this game having played just three days earlier when they lost to Derry in a re-fixed game, also by eight points, on Wednesday evening last. On top of all that almost half of last Saturday’s Laois panel were to feature in a minor match the following morning.