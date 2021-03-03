Westmeath students win DCU scholarships for academic excellence

Scholarships awarded in recognition of achieving 550 points or more in Leaving Certificate

Emily Gallagher, from the Downs and Lauren Balfe from Rochfortbridge were awarded a scholarship for DCU.

Two local students have been awarded a €500 Academic Scholarship to study at Dublin City University.

Emily Gallagher, from the Downs, who attended St Joseph’s Secondary School is undertaking a BSc in actuarial mathematics and Lauren Balfe from Rochfortbridge, who also attended St. Joseph’s, is studying for a BSc in children’s and general nursing are among six Westmeath students who have been awarded the Scholarship.

The scholarships were awarded to the students in recognition of them achieving 550 points or more in the Leaving Certificate.

