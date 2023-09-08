Saturday, September 9, 2023
Westmeath to become ‘leading light in Ireland’ with €17m investment in Midlands

By Ciaran Brennan

Applications opened for a grant scheme on Wednesday, 30 August which will see €17m invested in small and micro enterprises in the Midlands.

