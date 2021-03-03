“We’ve been ignored,” say annoyed Ardmore residents

Residents furious about being “ignored” by Council in that their detailed submissions

Ardmore Road, Mullingar.

The residents of the Ardmore Road area of Mullingar have been very active over the past number of years, and concerned about the effects of the developments on their road and in the area, which has seen the new Curraghmore NS recently opened halfway along this route.

This week, they are furious about being “ignored” by the County Council in that their detailed submissions were ignored, they say, and their stress on better safety measures are part of plans for a new walk and cycleway.

The annoyance of residents comes after the Council members agreed last week to the report by Council Chief Executive Officer, Pat Gallagher regarding the Phase 2 development for Ardmore road.

