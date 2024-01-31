Saturday, February 3, 2024
Widespread condemnation following attack of elderly man in Kilbeggan

By Topic.ie

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Kilbeggan last Tuesday, 23 January are hoping a public appeal for information will throw up vital clues in the search for his attacker.

The victim, who is aged in his 80s, was rushed to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore after being assaulted at his home in Main Street, Kilbeggan. An undisclosed sum of cash was also taken during the incident.

Gardaí attended the scene soon afterwards and carried out a thorough technical examination in a bid to find potentially crucial forensic evidence that might identify a suspect.

The victim is understood to be recuperating after being discharged from hospital with Gardaí also hoping to further their investigation courtesy of a public appeal.

