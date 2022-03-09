Thursday, March 10, 2022
Subscribe
Sign in

Women are much stronger than they think, leadership event is told

By Admin
At the leadership event were Shirley Kiernan, Pharmaforce, Orla Duncan, Cookie Web and Allyson English, Jigsaw Better Business.

By Claire Corrigan

An impressive Wom­en in Leadership Event took place in Mullingar Park Hotel on Tuesday morning of this week to mark International Wom­en’s Day with businesswomen and entrepreneurs from around the county in attendance and also delivering empowering speeches.

“I think we’re stronger than we think. We, as women have a lot of power and personally, I would like to see more women supporting women,” said Regina Clery, a civil engineer at Irish Rail, who spoke about how the company facilitate women in leadership.

“Individually we are strong so if we came together more, rather than competing against each other, and joined forces more…that is a power in itself that we should use to our advantage,” she stressed.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleOpinion: Whatever the true nature of mankind, the generosity of the people of Ireland continues to burn brightly

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers