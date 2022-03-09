Women are much stronger than they think, leadership event is told

By Claire Corrigan

An impressive Wom­en in Leadership Event took place in Mullingar Park Hotel on Tuesday morning of this week to mark International Wom­en’s Day with businesswomen and entrepreneurs from around the county in attendance and also delivering empowering speeches.

“I think we’re stronger than we think. We, as women have a lot of power and personally, I would like to see more women supporting women,” said Regina Clery, a civil engineer at Irish Rail, who spoke about how the company facilitate women in leadership.

“Individually we are strong so if we came together more, rather than competing against each other, and joined forces more…that is a power in itself that we should use to our advantage,” she stressed.