World Safety & Health at Work Day, April 28th

World Safety and Health at Work Day, 28 April 2022

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is an annual international campaign to promote safe, healthy and decent places of work. It is held on 28 April and has been observed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) since 2003.

A national occupational safety and health culture is one in which the right to a safe and healthy working environment is respected at all levels, where governments, employers and workers actively participate in securing a safe and healthy working environment through a system of defined rights, responsibilities and duties, and where the highest priority is accorded to the principle of prevention.

These past two years, more than ever before, safety and health in the workplace has come under the microscope because of the challenges posed by the pandemic. The measures which employers and employees have had to adopt to work in a safe environment, has afforded everyone the chance to realise the importance of every cautionary steps they have taken to stay safe. This is also true when looking at the bigger picture of safety and health in the workplace; safety and health matters that may have been lapsing in the past were given the opportunity to be included in the recent overview of all safety and health related aspects of the working environment. New legislation has also been brought into play these past two year with regard to working from home and sick leave pay.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work focuses on strategies to strengthen national occupational safety and health (OSH) systems to build resilience, in order to face crises now and in the future, drawing on lessons learned and experiences from the world of work.

Safety and health are key elements of any task and ensuring we as employees and employers pay heed to these key points will ensure a productive and happy workplace. For those who are office based, good safety and health practices may be something as simple as how we sit at our desks or knowing where the nearest fire extinguisher is, that require attention to ensuring a safe work place. Similarly, those of us who work outdoors, whether it be on a farm, or driving or indeed cycling, that which we spend most of our time can be considered our workplace and we must ensure a mindset of always putting ‘safety first’.

Statutory Sick Leave In Ireland – Sick Leave Bill 2021

Tormeys Solicitors LLP in Athlone are experts in the field of Employment Law and their experts advise both employees and employers on the best working practices, including sick leave.

Ireland is one of the few advanced European countries without a statutory mandatory employer sick pay scheme. The Government now intends to ensure all workers are covered by a sick pay scheme regardless of the illness.

Sick Leave Bill 2021

In June 2021, the Tánaiste obtained cabinet approval to draft the Sick Leave Bill 2021 (Bill), which is currently making its way through the Dáil and Seanad. The intention of the Bill is that a new employment right will be created providing all employees covered by the Bill with a minimum entitlement to three paid sick leave days per year from their employer. The intention is that the Bill will provide a base level of protection to all employees and that existing less favourable sick pay arrangements will be rendered null and void.

Insurance for small businesses is important for many reasons. It provides certainty against events that could destroy a small business or financially decimate the business or sole trader. Having worked hard to build up your businesses and assets and all could be lost through an event that could be covered by a relatively inexpensive Insurance Policy. Most insurers have packages that are suitable for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

When consumers are trying to choose which sole trader or small business to engage with that they will seek out companies that are fully insured. The fact that the company has insurance provides protection for the consumer which the value and the fact that a company has insurance shows a level of professionalism and responsibility on behalf of the insured company.

It shows they are committed to protecting themselves against events that could harm the business and protecting members of the public and employees against injury and damage caused by the company.

Peace of mind

As a business owner, there is enough to worry about without worrying about events that could harm or destroy a business. This could be losing a valued customer or supplier, changes in the market or economy or problems with employees. Another very important threat to the business is from potential insurance claims. This could be from Property Damage, Business Interruption, Employers Liability or Public / Products Liability. If not properly insured any of these events could destroy a business or financially ruin a sole trader.

