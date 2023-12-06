World’s first VR community opera comes to Moate

A cross-section of the local community experienced the world’s first virtual reality community opera Out of the Ordinary/As an nGnách at the Tuar Ard Arts Centre in Moate on Wednesday, 29 November.

It was the first time that this new, experimental form of community opera has been shown in Westmeath. A professional creative team worked with community partners including choirs in Inis Meáin and Tallaght to create the bilingual opera, which explores the relationship between humanity and the environment in a full 360-degree setting.

Communities across the country have been experiencing this opera and the participants who watched it were very complimentary of the production. Shown to small groups of six in a controlled environment, participants were fitted with virtual reality headsets and positioned on a VR mat on the stage of the theatre throughout the twenty minute opera. The headsets obscure the outside world and the in-the-moment reactions of each attendee decide what ending they saw winning or losing society’s battle for survival.