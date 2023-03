Zuzanna Woloszyn is this year’s winner of the County Westmeath Eason Spelling Bee Final which was held in Gaelscoil on Choillín, Mull­ingar.

Zuzanna, who is a 5th class pupil at St Etchen’s, Kinnegad, soared to the top following a tense competition in which she faced 14 fellow spelling enthusiasts.