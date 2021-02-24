1,000 people on housing list, and another 1,000 on the transfer list

By Claire Corrigan

At the present time, Westmeath County Council has 1,000 people on their housing lists, people who don’t have any suitable accommodation at present, and there’s nearly 1,000 more who are on their transfer list, Housing Director for Westmeath County Council Mark Keaveney told members at the Housing, Community, Corporate and Cultural Strategic SPC meeting.

Some SPC members were not happy about the current situation or about the figures and details, with Cllr. Dollard mentioning that members were making representations on a daily basis to WCC and he didn’t have confidence in the figures given, after Mr. Keaveney said there was “a significantly lower percentage on the waiting list for more than five years, and particularly more than seven years.”

Cllr. Dollard observed that one 73 year old man was 17 years waiting and never got an offer of a house, and another man of 58 years was 12 years on the housing list