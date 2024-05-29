Wednesday, May 29, 2024
653 spoiled votes cast in Westmeath in last local election

By Ciaran Brennan

653 spoiled votes were cast in Westmeath during the previous local election in 2019 according to figures published by The Electoral Commission on Monday, 27 May. Spoiled votes in Westmeath accounted for 1.9% of total votes cast. The most common reason for spoiled votes was the first preference not being properly indicated.

469 votes representing 71.8% of the total were spoiled for this reason. 91 votes were spoiled due to a want of an official mark. 58 were discounted for indicating multiple first preferences. 35 votes were spoiled due to a writing or mark which did not make it possible for the chosen candidate to be identified. 34,618 invalid votes were cast nationwide.

