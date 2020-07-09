A Five Bed Home that simply says “WOW”

From time to time a property comes to market that just ticks all the boxes. This exceptional 5 Bed Dormer Bungalow at Marlinstown is exactly that.

Not only does it offer an array of property bucket-list features but it is also within walking distance of Mullingar town centre while sill only metres from acres of lush, green country lands as well as the Royal Canal.

Set on a three quarter acre site with superbly manicured lawns to the front and rear and a tarmac driveway this home also comes with a detached garage, detached office and much more..

The potential home owner will be greeted by an impressive entrance hall which is both elegant and spacious. Off this hallway is a modern and elaborate sized sitting room, with dual windows ensuring the room is light filled and comes with a open cast iron fireplace – perfect for cosying up in winter evenings!

The impressive fully fitted kitchen and diner follows, featuring cooker and hob, tiled wall and floor in the kitchen, solid timber floor in the dining area, and coving. An ample sized space, this kitchen is ideal for entertaining while the separate utility is fully fitted and plumbed with sink, so ideal for hiding away those dirty dishes after the party!

Furthermore on the downstairs level, two guest WCs feature wash hand basins while extra living space is offered through the separate living room which features another open fireplace with timber surround, timber floor, television point, patio doors to rear garden and decking area. Really and truly offering an abundance of space in this exquisite home.

The first floor comprises of the landing and five bedrooms with two of these coming with ensuite bathrooms – each with fully tiled shower unit, WC and wash hand basin. Bedrooms are fitted timber floor (laminate in one) and feature wardrobes in each. A family bathroom completes the upstairs level of the home.

Outside is a large detached garage with roller door and yard area, and a home office with timber floor, fully tiled shower and WC, power points, and phone point. This Marlinstown dormer is completely set up for the new norms of working from home or an ideal set up for a potential home based business.

The property benefits from beautifully manicured gardens with mature trees and shrubbery. The residence is surrounded by a tarmac drive offering ample parking, and is private and secure within a front security gate.

As well as a patio area, the property has a shed surrounded by decking which offers a relaxing area in the garden to sit.

Included with purchase of this magnificent home are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, cooker/hob, fixtures, fittings, and garden shed.

The property offers many features and is oil fired central heated and insulated with PVC double glazed doors and windows. Magnificently decorated throughout, fully alarmed, and features outside lighting, boiler house, red brick entrance with security gate. This is an ideal family home and is private and not overlooked to front or rear. The BER is D1, and is on mains water and septic tank.

Situated on a secluded site in a prime location with easy access to the N4 and is close to all amenities within the Mullingar area, including shops, stores, and shopping centres, pubs and restaurants, primary and secondary schools, crèches, social and sports clubs, churches, and much more.

From Mullingar, travel out the Dublin Road past the Park Hotel and at the roundabout take the second exit to Lidl (straight across). Take the first immediate right and the house is the third on the right.

To see the full array of what this home has to offer click here. However, to really appreciate the full extent of what’s on offer contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt on 044-9340000 or email loreilly@sfdd.ie to arrange a viewing.